MQS Management LLC Buys New Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.79 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.96.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

FR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

