MQS Management LLC Grows Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.4% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBHS. Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.95. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.