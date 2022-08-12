MQS Management LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MQS Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $167.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.91 and its 200-day moving average is $165.85. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

