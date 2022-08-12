MQS Management LLC Makes New $376,000 Investment in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $143.38 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.52 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.68.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 239.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLAB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.