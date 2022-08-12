MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,818 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 455.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,987 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,201 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 940.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 5.3 %

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.42.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $132.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.87 and a 200-day moving average of $131.60. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.09%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

