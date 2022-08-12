MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $60,000.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.39%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

