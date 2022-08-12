MQS Management LLC Takes $425,000 Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSD. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 603.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,902,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,209 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,489,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 403,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,983,000 after buying an additional 76,286 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,486,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,656,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,656,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total value of $267,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $2,243,425 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSD. StockNews.com raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $102.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.73 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $593.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

