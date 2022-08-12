MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,085 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 128,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $330,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3,707.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,905,000 after acquiring an additional 504,374 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SASR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $40.93 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $52.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

