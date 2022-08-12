MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark started coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

MRC Global Price Performance

NYSE MRC opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MRC Global

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.48 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 0.51%. MRC Global’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Further Reading

