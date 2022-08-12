MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 115.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct makes up 0.6% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $350,365.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $350,365.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $135,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $617,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,975.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,394 shares of company stock worth $1,557,217. 28.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

NYSE MSM traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,321. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.69 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MSM shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.