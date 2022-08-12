MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Shares Up 2.9%

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.42 and last traded at $48.35. 580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.99.

MTYFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

