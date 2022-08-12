MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$75.00 at CIBC

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.94.

Shares of MTY traded up C$1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$61.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.49. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$45.20 and a 52 week high of C$71.91.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$162.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 4.0079236 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

