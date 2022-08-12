MultiVAC (MTV) Price Hits $0.0015

MultiVAC (MTV) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last seven days, MultiVAC has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. MultiVAC has a total market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $423,078.00 worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MultiVAC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,008.22 or 0.99996073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00038225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00127564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00067063 BTC.

MultiVAC is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. MultiVAC’s official website is www.mtv.ac.

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

