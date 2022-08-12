N-able (NYSE:NABL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. N-able had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. N-able’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

N-able Price Performance

N-able stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. 5,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 196.44. N-able has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $15.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On N-able

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of N-able by 189.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the second quarter valued at $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of N-able by 15.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the second quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of N-able by 1,238.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 151,060 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

N-able Company Profile

NABL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on N-able from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on N-able from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

