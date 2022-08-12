Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTP opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Nam Tai Property has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nam Tai Property

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property during the first quarter worth $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. 29.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

