Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Up to $15.04

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.04, but opened at $15.80. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 1,903 shares changing hands.
Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging
About Nano-X Imaging
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nano-X Imaging (NNOX)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.