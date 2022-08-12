Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Up to $15.04

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.04, but opened at $15.80. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 1,903 shares changing hands.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

About Nano-X Imaging

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 48,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

