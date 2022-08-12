Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $166.03

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $166.03 and traded as high as $187.27. Nasdaq shares last traded at $186.60, with a volume of 666,684 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nasdaq from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nasdaq from $189.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nasdaq from $239.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.10.

Nasdaq shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, August 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 20th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 26th.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total transaction of $185,329.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $483,960.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total value of $185,329.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,311 shares of company stock valued at $893,290 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,655,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 35.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,098,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,993,000 after acquiring an additional 546,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 43,200.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,593,000 after acquiring an additional 518,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,594,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,063,000 after acquiring an additional 443,130 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,696,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

