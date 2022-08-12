National Bankshares Increases Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $60.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RBA. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $69.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average of $60.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

