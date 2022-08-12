Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.17.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $4.95 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $927.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 544.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.40%. The company had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,716.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,716.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $85,608.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,776.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,307 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $13,329,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 28.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,390,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 970,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,729,000 after purchasing an additional 918,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

