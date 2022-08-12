Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. Sells 55,294 Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Stock

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 55,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $650,810.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,913.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cyxtera Technologies Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYXT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 928,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,037. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. Cyxtera Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYXT. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $147,000.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

