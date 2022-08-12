Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. Sells 55,294 Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Stock

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 55,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $650,810.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,913.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cyxtera Technologies Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CYXT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 928,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,037. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $15.42.
Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. Cyxtera Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYXT. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $147,000.
About Cyxtera Technologies
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.