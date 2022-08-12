Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Neovasc Trading Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ NVCN opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.50.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,192.20% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Neovasc will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

