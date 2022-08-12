NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Chardan Capital

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

NeuBase Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

Institutional Trading of NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.