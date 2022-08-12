NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Chardan Capital

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSEGet Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NeuBase Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NeuBase Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

