New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
New Residential Investment Stock Performance
New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Residential Investment
New Residential Investment Company Profile
New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.
Further Reading
