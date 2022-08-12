New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Stock Performance

New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

Further Reading

