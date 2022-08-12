NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Up 1.9%

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 3,235,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 1,306,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

NewAge Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in NewAge in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NewAge in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in NewAge in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in NewAge in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NewAge in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

See Also

