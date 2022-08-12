NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 103,089 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,089 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group comprises 1.8% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Zillow Group worth $39,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $215,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 34,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,345. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $150,490.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,796.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $150,490.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,796.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,956 shares of company stock worth $1,203,552 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Z has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

