NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,359 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $277,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $135,788,000 after purchasing an additional 733,565 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $568,909,000 after purchasing an additional 715,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after buying an additional 709,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,338. The firm has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

