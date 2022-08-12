NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 697.5% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 21,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $318.63. 18,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,274. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.77 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $201.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.75.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

