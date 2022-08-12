NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $7.68 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $704,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

QUAL stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.70. 783,507 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.10.

