NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.9% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pecaut & CO. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 240.0% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 3,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 84.7% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 23,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.1% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. UBS Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,267 shares of company stock valued at $8,954,365. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,530,848. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $484.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.71.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

