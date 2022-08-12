NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 4,239 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,615 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,673,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.31. The stock had a trading volume of 67,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,199. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $131.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

