News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Short Interest Down 28.7% in July

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 991,300 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the July 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 743,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On News

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWS. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in News by 310.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in News by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of News by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

News Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of News stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,749. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. News has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50.

News Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

