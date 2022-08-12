NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 4,419 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Duke Energy by 720.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,166,000 after acquiring an additional 478,537 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,364,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.00. 42,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,101. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.76%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $903,241. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

