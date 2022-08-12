NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 206,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after buying an additional 24,583 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $777,000.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.90. 7,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,374. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $90.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

