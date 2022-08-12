NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.
Gilead Sciences Stock Performance
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.
Gilead Sciences Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
