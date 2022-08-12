NewSquare Capital LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $954,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $1,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $84.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,367. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.31 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMA. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Comerica to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

