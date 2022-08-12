NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Paychex by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Paychex by 13.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Paychex by 4.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

Paychex Stock Performance

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,082. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.