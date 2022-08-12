NewSquare Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 60,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Formula One Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FWONK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Shares of Formula One Group stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $67.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,951. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.68.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

