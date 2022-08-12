NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 144,345 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 144,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,000. NewSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Unum Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 74.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Shares of UNM stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.75. 18,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,484. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

