NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 1,812 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

NewSquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 2.0% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. NewSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $19,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,355,000 after purchasing an additional 710,262 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,032,000 after buying an additional 505,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,467,000 after buying an additional 202,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,794,000 after buying an additional 37,268 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,433. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.16. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $108.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

