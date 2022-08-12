NewYorkCoin Price Hits $0.0000 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 49.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $1,414.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00019698 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00258028 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000705 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000995 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002253 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

