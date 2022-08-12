Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the July 15th total of 233,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 140.9 days.

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFRTF traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.59.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

