Nexus Trading Down 28% This Week (NXS)

Nexus (NXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded 28% lower against the dollar. Nexus has a market cap of $4.55 million and $53,383.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Nexus

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 74,044,005 coins. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Nexus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

