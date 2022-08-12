NFTX (NFTX) Price Hits $42.84 on Top Exchanges

NFTX (NFTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, NFTX has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. NFTX has a market cap of $17.85 million and $108,398.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for about $42.84 or 0.00178387 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,011.93 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00037714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00127737 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00068242 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 416,596 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NFTX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.