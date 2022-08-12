NGEx Minerals (OTC:NGXXF) Trading Down 7.2%

NGEx Minerals Ltd. (OTC:NGXXF – Get Rating) shares fell 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 1.60 and last traded at 1.60. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 12,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of NGEx Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get NGEx Minerals alerts:

NGEx Minerals Trading Down 7.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 1.53.

About NGEx Minerals

NGEx Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. The company's flagship property is the Los Helados project, a porphyry copper-gold deposit covering an area of approximately 20,000 hectares located in the Andes Mountains of the Atacama Region, Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NGEx Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGEx Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.