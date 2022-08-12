Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 139,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 219,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after purchasing an additional 70,203 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $66.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.49.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

