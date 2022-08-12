Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Southern by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern Price Performance

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $77.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.42. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $78.82.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.