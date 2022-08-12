Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,231,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,569,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27,051 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $51.52 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.02.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.