Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.22. 1,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 5,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

Nihon M&A Center Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59.

Nihon M&A Center Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. Its services cover M&A intermediary, post-merger integration support, implementation of company evaluation, listing and MBO support, corporate revitalization support, corporate advisory, corporate restructuring support, capital policy/management planning consulting, pre-consulting, M&A service-strategy planning, M&A service-matching, and after services.

Further Reading

