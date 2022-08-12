Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Trading Up 0.8%

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.22. Approximately 1,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.
Nihon M&A Center Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59.
Nihon M&A Center Company Profile
Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. Its services cover M&A intermediary, post-merger integration support, implementation of company evaluation, listing and MBO support, corporate revitalization support, corporate advisory, corporate restructuring support, capital policy/management planning consulting, pre-consulting, M&A service-strategy planning, M&A service-matching, and after services.
