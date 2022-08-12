NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,327 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in NIKE by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 17,767 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $12,228,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,473,000. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in NIKE by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 188,934 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

NIKE Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.12. 77,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,408,333. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.